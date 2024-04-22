Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP della Cina
Analisi

Video | Report F1: perché Ferrari ha deluso in Cina?

Per la prima volta in questo 2024 la Ferrari non occupa il podio. Le aspettative sono state deluse: che cosa non ha funzionato? Questo e molto altro nel video di analisi post Gran Premio con Franco Nugnes, Giorgio Piola e Roberto Chinchero.

Franco Nugnes, Roberto Chinchero e Giorgio Piola Beatrice Frangione

Articolo precedente F1 | Wolff chiama Max nel 2026. Horner: "Toto pensi ai guai Mercedes"

