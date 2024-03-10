Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP dell'Arabia Saudita
Analisi

Video | Report F1: perché alla Ferrari non bastano gli eroi?

La Ferrari conquista il podio con Charles Leclerc e il settimo posto di Oliver Bearman, chiamato a sostituire Carlos Sainz. Ma cosa manca alla rossa per andare oltre al terzo posto? Questo e molto nel video di analisi dedicato al Gran Premio dell'Arabia Saudita.

Franco Nugnes, Roberto Chinchero e Giorgio Piola Beatrice Frangione

Watch: Perché alla FERRARI NON BASTANO gli EROI? - Report F1 GP Arabia Saudita

commenti
