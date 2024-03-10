Video | Report F1: perché alla Ferrari non bastano gli eroi?
La Ferrari conquista il podio con Charles Leclerc e il settimo posto di Oliver Bearman, chiamato a sostituire Carlos Sainz. Ma cosa manca alla rossa per andare oltre al terzo posto? Questo e molto nel video di analisi dedicato al Gran Premio dell'Arabia Saudita.
Watch: Perché alla FERRARI NON BASTANO gli EROI? - Report F1 GP Arabia Saudita
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
MotoGP | Marini frenato da un problema: "Ma c'è anche qualcosa di positivo"
Massa fa causa a F1 e FIA: il mondiale 2008 finisce in tribunale
Video | Live Report: cosa ha lasciato il weekend di Jeddah alla F1?
WEC | Peugeot, la nuova 9X8 è pronta! Presentazione il 25 marzo
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments