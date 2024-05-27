Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 GP di Monaco
Analisi

Video | Report F1: Leclerc a casa sua riapre una storia che non è finita

Con la vittoria ottenuta tra le stradine del Principato, Charles Leclerc mette da parte quegli aspetti che avevano messo un po' in ombra il suo avvio di stagione. Un successo che evidenzia anche la crescita della Ferrari. L'analisi del Gran Premio di Monaco con Franco Nugnes, Giorgio Piola e Roberto Chinchero.

Franco Nugnes, Roberto Chinchero e Giorgio Piola Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Marko furioso: "L'incidente di Perez ci costa 2 o 3 milioni"

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
More from
Franco Nugnes, Roberto Chinchero e Giorgio Piola
Video | Report F1: delusione Ferrari, ecco cos'è mancato ad Imola

Video | Report F1: delusione Ferrari, ecco cos'è mancato ad Imola

Formula 1
GP dell'Emilia Romagna
Video | Report F1: delusione Ferrari, ecco cos'è mancato ad Imola
Video | Report F1: perché Ferrari ha deluso in Cina?

Video | Report F1: perché Ferrari ha deluso in Cina?

Formula 1
GP della Cina
Video | Report F1: perché Ferrari ha deluso in Cina?
Video | Report F1: perché alla Ferrari non bastano gli eroi?

Video | Report F1: perché alla Ferrari non bastano gli eroi?

Formula 1
GP dell'Arabia Saudita
Video | Report F1: perché alla Ferrari non bastano gli eroi?

Ultime notizie

L’Alfa Romeo Junior a Roma in anteprima agli Electric Days

L’Alfa Romeo Junior a Roma in anteprima agli Electric Days

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
L’Alfa Romeo Junior a Roma in anteprima agli Electric Days
F1 | Verstappen non si tocca, ma il Costruttori è una partita aperta

F1 | Verstappen non si tocca, ma il Costruttori è una partita aperta

F1 Formula 1
GP di Monaco
F1 | Verstappen non si tocca, ma il Costruttori è una partita aperta
F1 | Pirelli: nuovo test con Ferrari per provare le full wet 2025

F1 | Pirelli: nuovo test con Ferrari per provare le full wet 2025

F1 Formula 1
F1 | Pirelli: nuovo test con Ferrari per provare le full wet 2025
MotoGP | Ducati esclude di svelare il secondo pilota 2025 al Mugello

MotoGP | Ducati esclude di svelare il secondo pilota 2025 al Mugello

MGP MotoGP
GP d'Italia
MotoGP | Ducati esclude di svelare il secondo pilota 2025 al Mugello

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera