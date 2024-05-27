Video | Report F1: Leclerc a casa sua riapre una storia che non è finita
Con la vittoria ottenuta tra le stradine del Principato, Charles Leclerc mette da parte quegli aspetti che avevano messo un po' in ombra il suo avvio di stagione. Un successo che evidenzia anche la crescita della Ferrari. L'analisi del Gran Premio di Monaco con Franco Nugnes, Giorgio Piola e Roberto Chinchero.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
L’Alfa Romeo Junior a Roma in anteprima agli Electric Days
F1 | Verstappen non si tocca, ma il Costruttori è una partita aperta
F1 | Pirelli: nuovo test con Ferrari per provare le full wet 2025
MotoGP | Ducati esclude di svelare il secondo pilota 2025 al Mugello
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments