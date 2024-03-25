Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP d'Australia
Analisi

Video | Report F1: Ferrari vincente anche con Max in pista?

Quella in Australia è stata una Ferrari perfetta: all'Albert Park la SF-24 ha dimostrato una consistenza reale, che potrebbe avere un valore nell'arco della stagione. Carlos Sainz avrebbe potuto ugualmente vincere anche con un Verstappen non fuori dai giochi? Questo e molto altro nel video dedicato all'analisi del Gran Premio d'Australia.

Franco Nugnes e Roberto Chinchero Beatrice Frangione

Watch: FERRARI VINCENTE anche CON MAX in pista? - Report F1 GP d'Australia

Articolo precedente F1 | Il trionfo Ferrari alimenta la... doppietta Imola-Monza?

