Video | Report F1: Ferrari troppo lenta nel portare gli sviluppi?
A Suzuka la Ferrari ottiene il massimo possibile. C'è però la sensazione che la Scuderia di Maranello stia peccando di lentezza per quanto riguarda gli sviluppi della SF-24. Questo e molto altro, nel nuovo video di analisi dedicato al Gran Premio del Giappone.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
La Lamborghini Revuelto diventa ancora più speciale e cambia nome
F1 | Aston: Alonso e la strategia sono le chiavi del buon weekend
Video F1 | Live Report: Max torna Su(zuka). La Ferrari supera l'esame
MotoGP | Martin “maturo” può essere una vera minaccia per il titolo
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments