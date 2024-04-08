Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP del Giappone
Analisi

Video | Report F1: Ferrari troppo lenta nel portare gli sviluppi?

A Suzuka la Ferrari ottiene il massimo possibile. C'è però la sensazione che la Scuderia di Maranello stia peccando di lentezza per quanto riguarda gli sviluppi della SF-24. Questo e molto altro, nel nuovo video di analisi dedicato al Gran Premio del Giappone.

Franco Nugnes e Roberto Chinchero Beatrice Frangione

