Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Analisi
Formula 1 GP del Canada

Video | Report F1: Ferrari, quanto costano i compiti fatti male a casa?

Per la Ferrari, nel weekend di Montréal, nulla è andato per il verso giusto. Perché? Scopriamolo insieme in questo nuovo video di analisi del GP del Canada, con Franco Nugnes e Beatrice Frangione.

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Articolo precedente F1 | McLaren: una sconfitta che brucia, ma ora è l'anti-Red Bull

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Audi finalmente mette basi solide con l'arrivo di Sordo

F1 | Audi finalmente mette basi solide con l'arrivo di Sordo

Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Audi finalmente mette basi solide con l'arrivo di Sordo
F1 | Verstappen vince un Canada pazzo, mentre la Ferrari sprofonda

F1 | Verstappen vince un Canada pazzo, mentre la Ferrari sprofonda

Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Verstappen vince un Canada pazzo, mentre la Ferrari sprofonda
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

F1 | Ricciardo: un problema alla frizione ha causato il jump start

F1 | Ricciardo: un problema alla frizione ha causato il jump start

F1 Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Ricciardo: un problema alla frizione ha causato il jump start
F1 | Mercedes: in arrivo un nuovo fondo per il GP di Spagna

F1 | Mercedes: in arrivo un nuovo fondo per il GP di Spagna

F1 Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Mercedes: in arrivo un nuovo fondo per il GP di Spagna
F1 | Ferrari: il problema alla PU di Leclerc è costato 80 cavalli

F1 | Ferrari: il problema alla PU di Leclerc è costato 80 cavalli

F1 Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Ferrari: il problema alla PU di Leclerc è costato 80 cavalli
SBK | Pirro, finalmente wild card: il tester Ducati correrà a Misano

SBK | Pirro, finalmente wild card: il tester Ducati correrà a Misano

WSBK WSBK
Misano
SBK | Pirro, finalmente wild card: il tester Ducati correrà a Misano

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera