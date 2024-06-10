Video | Report F1: Ferrari, quanto costano i compiti fatti male a casa?
Per la Ferrari, nel weekend di Montréal, nulla è andato per il verso giusto. Perché? Scopriamolo insieme in questo nuovo video di analisi del GP del Canada, con Franco Nugnes e Beatrice Frangione.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
F1 | Ricciardo: un problema alla frizione ha causato il jump start
F1 | Mercedes: in arrivo un nuovo fondo per il GP di Spagna
F1 | Ferrari: il problema alla PU di Leclerc è costato 80 cavalli
SBK | Pirro, finalmente wild card: il tester Ducati correrà a Misano
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments