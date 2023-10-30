Video | Report F1: Ferrari in difesa ma doveva giocarsela con Lewis
In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Beatrice Frangione e Franco Nugnes analizzano i temi che hanno caratterizzato il fine settimana in Messico. Verstappen raggiunge quota 16 vittorie stagionali, mentre Leclerc arriva alle spalle di Hamilton senza riuscire a giocarsi con lui la seconda posizione...
Ultime notizie
