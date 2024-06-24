Video | Report F1: Ferrari deludente, ma è davvero quarta forza?
Una Ferrari deludente quella vista in Spagna, con un quinto e sesto posto che non paga le aspettative dopo il doppio zero canadese. Perché? Questo e molto nel nuovo video di analisi del Gran Premio a Barcellona, con Beatrice Frangione e Franco Nugnes.
