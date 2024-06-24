Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Analisi
Formula 1 GP di Spagna

Video | Report F1: Ferrari deludente, ma è davvero quarta forza?

Una Ferrari deludente quella vista in Spagna, con un quinto e sesto posto che non paga le aspettative dopo il doppio zero canadese. Perché? Questo e molto nel nuovo video di analisi del Gran Premio a Barcellona, con Beatrice Frangione e Franco Nugnes.

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Articolo precedente F1 | Anche Alpine si mette nella corsa per prendere Sainz

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Verstappen firma il settebello a Barcellona e Norris è battuto

F1 | Verstappen firma il settebello a Barcellona e Norris è battuto

Formula 1
GP di Spagna
F1 | Verstappen firma il settebello a Barcellona e Norris è battuto
F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen guida sopra al male oscuro della RB20

F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen guida sopra al male oscuro della RB20

Formula 1
GP di Spagna
F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen guida sopra al male oscuro della RB20
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

Il ritorno delle Ford RS200 e Ford Escort

Il ritorno delle Ford RS200 e Ford Escort

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
Il ritorno delle Ford RS200 e Ford Escort
F1 | Vasseur: "Le novità sono buone. Ecco cosa abbiamo sbagliato"

F1 | Vasseur: "Le novità sono buone. Ecco cosa abbiamo sbagliato"

F1 Formula 1
GP di Spagna
F1 | Vasseur: "Le novità sono buone. Ecco cosa abbiamo sbagliato"
F1 | Red Bull: la tattica perfetta contrapposta agli errori McLaren

F1 | Red Bull: la tattica perfetta contrapposta agli errori McLaren

F1 Formula 1
GP di Spagna
F1 | Red Bull: la tattica perfetta contrapposta agli errori McLaren
MotoGP | Rivola: "Aprilia aveva fatto un'offerta a Bezzecchi già 4 anni fa"

MotoGP | Rivola: "Aprilia aveva fatto un'offerta a Bezzecchi già 4 anni fa"

MGP MotoGP
MotoGP | Rivola: "Aprilia aveva fatto un'offerta a Bezzecchi già 4 anni fa"

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera