Video | Report F1: delusione Ferrari, ecco cos'è mancato ad Imola
Ad Imola il terzo posto conquistato da Charles Leclerc non è stato sufficiente a colmare la delusione per un fine settimana che poteva essere vittorioso per la Ferrari. Scopriamo i motivi di un possibile successo mancato, in questo video di analisi del Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell'Emilia-Romagna.
