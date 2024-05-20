Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP dell'Emilia Romagna
Video | Report F1: delusione Ferrari, ecco cos'è mancato ad Imola

Ad Imola il terzo posto conquistato da Charles Leclerc non è stato sufficiente a colmare la delusione per un fine settimana che poteva essere vittorioso per la Ferrari. Scopriamo i motivi di un possibile successo mancato, in questo video di analisi del Gran Premio del Made in Italy e dell'Emilia-Romagna.

Franco Nugnes, Roberto Chinchero e Giorgio Piola Beatrice Frangione

