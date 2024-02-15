Video | Piola: "Red Bull RB20: Newey sceglie le idee Mercedes scartate"
Con Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola, scopriamo nel dettaglio le caratteristiche della nuova Red Bull RB20, la monoposto che disputerà la stagione 2024 di Formula 1. Una vettura che mostra come Adrian Newey abbia deciso di optare per alcune idee scartate dalla Mercedes...
