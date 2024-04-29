Video | Piola: "Newey preferisce l'Aston Martin alla Ferrari: perché?"
Ferrari o Aston Martin: in quale team preferirebbe andare Adrian Newey dopo la lunga avventura in Red Bull? A questo e molto altro ha risposto Giorgio Piola nel Q&A firmato Motorsport.com. Una chiacchierata in cui presente e passato della Formula 1 si uniscono, senza tralasciare aneddoti in occasione dei trent'anni dalla scomparsa di Ayrton Senna.
