Formula 1 GP di Miami
Analisi

Video | Piola: "Newey preferisce l'Aston Martin alla Ferrari: perché?"

Ferrari o Aston Martin: in quale team preferirebbe andare Adrian Newey dopo la lunga avventura in Red Bull? A questo e molto altro ha risposto Giorgio Piola nel Q&A firmato Motorsport.com. Una chiacchierata in cui presente e passato della Formula 1 si uniscono, senza tralasciare aneddoti in occasione dei trent'anni dalla scomparsa di Ayrton Senna.

Giorgio Piola Beatrice Frangione

