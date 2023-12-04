Video | Piola: "Ecco quali sono i 'Newey' nella storia della F1"
In questo nuovo video Q&A firmato Motorsport.com, Giorgio Piola risponde a tutte le vostre domande e curiosità del mondo della Formula 1. Quali sono stati gli altri "Newey" nella storia della massima serie? Scopriamoli insieme...
