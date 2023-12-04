Formula 1
Analisi

Video | Piola: "Ecco quali sono i 'Newey' nella storia della F1"

In questo nuovo video Q&A firmato Motorsport.com, Giorgio Piola risponde a tutte le vostre domande e curiosità del mondo della Formula 1. Quali sono stati gli altri "Newey" nella storia della massima serie? Scopriamoli insieme...

Autore Giorgio Piola
Co-autore Beatrice Frangione
Pubblicato
condividi
commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Sauber cambia: il lancio dell'auto 2024 sarà in Inghilterra
More from
Giorgio Piola
Video | Piola: "Ecco i team che stravolgeranno il progetto nel 2024"

Video | Piola: "Ecco i team che stravolgeranno il progetto nel 2024"

Formula 1
GP del Qatar

Video | Piola: "Ecco i team che stravolgeranno il progetto nel 2024" Video | Piola: "Ecco i team che stravolgeranno il progetto nel 2024"

F1 | Egginton: "Ora l'AlphaTauri ha una buona base per crescere"

F1 | Egginton: "Ora l'AlphaTauri ha una buona base per crescere"

Formula 1
GP d'Australia

F1 | Egginton: "Ora l'AlphaTauri ha una buona base per crescere" F1 | Egginton: "Ora l'AlphaTauri ha una buona base per crescere"

Piola: “La SQ è divertente, ma ridiamo valore alla pole”

Piola: “La SQ è divertente, ma ridiamo valore alla pole”

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP di Gran Bretagna

Piola: “La SQ è divertente, ma ridiamo valore alla pole” Piola: “La SQ è divertente, ma ridiamo valore alla pole”

Ultime notizie

MotoGP | Pitbull, Raikkonen e NASCAR: ecco cos'è Trackhouse

MotoGP | Pitbull, Raikkonen e NASCAR: ecco cos'è Trackhouse

MGP MotoGP

MotoGP | Pitbull, Raikkonen e NASCAR: ecco cos'è Trackhouse MotoGP | Pitbull, Raikkonen e NASCAR: ecco cos'è Trackhouse

F1 | Test Pirelli: Schumacher a Magny Cours con la W14 sull'acqua

F1 | Test Pirelli: Schumacher a Magny Cours con la W14 sull'acqua

F1 Formula 1

F1 | Test Pirelli: Schumacher a Magny Cours con la W14 sull'acqua F1 | Test Pirelli: Schumacher a Magny Cours con la W14 sull'acqua

WRC | Tanak: "Dovrò abituarmi alla i20, le aspettative sono alte"

WRC | Tanak: "Dovrò abituarmi alla i20, le aspettative sono alte"

WRC WRC

WRC | Tanak: "Dovrò abituarmi alla i20, le aspettative sono alte" WRC | Tanak: "Dovrò abituarmi alla i20, le aspettative sono alte"

WEC | Ad Isotta Fraschini il Trofeo Bandini 2023 per l'endurance

WEC | Ad Isotta Fraschini il Trofeo Bandini 2023 per l'endurance

WEC WEC

WEC | Ad Isotta Fraschini il Trofeo Bandini 2023 per l'endurance WEC | Ad Isotta Fraschini il Trofeo Bandini 2023 per l'endurance

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.