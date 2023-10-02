Video | Piola: "Ecco i team che stravolgeranno il progetto nel 2024"
Torna il format Q&A firmato Motorsport.com. In questo video, Giorgio Piola risponde alle vostre domande e curiosità sul passato e presente del mondo della Formula 1: quali team sconvolgeranno i loro progetti per il 2024? Scopriamolo insieme...
Ultime notizie
L'hypercar Ferrari è stata avvistata con microfoni sullo scarico
L'hypercar Ferrari è stata avvistata con microfoni sullo scarico L'hypercar Ferrari è stata avvistata con microfoni sullo scarico
F3 | Test di Jerez: Minì ritorna con Prema, novità Lindblad
F3 | Test di Jerez: Minì ritorna con Prema, novità Lindblad F3 | Test di Jerez: Minì ritorna con Prema, novità Lindblad
GTWC | Novità 2024: Dinamic con Mustang, Comtoyou passa ad Aston
GTWC | Novità 2024: Dinamic con Mustang, Comtoyou passa ad Aston GTWC | Novità 2024: Dinamic con Mustang, Comtoyou passa ad Aston
SBK | Denning: "Gara fantastica, ma si sapeva come sarebbe finita"
SBK | Denning: "Gara fantastica, ma si sapeva come sarebbe finita" SBK | Denning: "Gara fantastica, ma si sapeva come sarebbe finita"
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.