Precedente / F1 | McLaren: la nuova galleria del vento è un boost per il 2024 Prossimo / F1 | Pirelli, Isola: "A Losail sarà un altro esordio. Ecco perché"
Formula 1 / GP del Qatar Analisi

Video | Piola: "Ecco i team che stravolgeranno il progetto nel 2024"

Torna il format Q&A firmato Motorsport.com. In questo video, Giorgio Piola risponde alle vostre domande e curiosità sul passato e presente del mondo della Formula 1: quali team sconvolgeranno i loro progetti per il 2024? Scopriamolo insieme...

Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
condividi
commenti

F1 | McLaren: la nuova galleria del vento è un boost per il 2024

F1 | Pirelli, Isola: "A Losail sarà un altro esordio. Ecco perché"
More from
Giorgio Piola
F1 | Egginton: "Ora l'AlphaTauri ha una buona base per crescere"

F1 | Egginton: "Ora l'AlphaTauri ha una buona base per crescere"

Formula 1
GP d'Australia

F1 | Egginton: "Ora l'AlphaTauri ha una buona base per crescere" F1 | Egginton: "Ora l'AlphaTauri ha una buona base per crescere"

Video F1 | Piola: "Il metodo di Newey vs la paura Ferrari"

Video F1 | Piola: "Il metodo di Newey vs la paura Ferrari"

Formula 1

Video F1 | Piola: "Il metodo di Newey vs la paura Ferrari" Video F1 | Piola: "Il metodo di Newey vs la paura Ferrari"

Piola: “La SQ è divertente, ma ridiamo valore alla pole”

Piola: “La SQ è divertente, ma ridiamo valore alla pole”

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP di Gran Bretagna

Piola: “La SQ è divertente, ma ridiamo valore alla pole” Piola: “La SQ è divertente, ma ridiamo valore alla pole”

Ultime notizie

L'hypercar Ferrari è stata avvistata con microfoni sullo scarico

L'hypercar Ferrari è stata avvistata con microfoni sullo scarico

Auto Prodotto
Motor1

L'hypercar Ferrari è stata avvistata con microfoni sullo scarico L'hypercar Ferrari è stata avvistata con microfoni sullo scarico

F3 | Test di Jerez: Minì ritorna con Prema, novità Lindblad

F3 | Test di Jerez: Minì ritorna con Prema, novità Lindblad

F3 FIA F3

F3 | Test di Jerez: Minì ritorna con Prema, novità Lindblad F3 | Test di Jerez: Minì ritorna con Prema, novità Lindblad

GTWC | Novità 2024: Dinamic con Mustang, Comtoyou passa ad Aston

GTWC | Novità 2024: Dinamic con Mustang, Comtoyou passa ad Aston

GTWC GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

GTWC | Novità 2024: Dinamic con Mustang, Comtoyou passa ad Aston GTWC | Novità 2024: Dinamic con Mustang, Comtoyou passa ad Aston

SBK | Denning: "Gara fantastica, ma si sapeva come sarebbe finita"

SBK | Denning: "Gara fantastica, ma si sapeva come sarebbe finita"

WSBK WSBK
Algarve

SBK | Denning: "Gara fantastica, ma si sapeva come sarebbe finita" SBK | Denning: "Gara fantastica, ma si sapeva come sarebbe finita"

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.