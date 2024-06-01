Video | Ghini: "Perché i cinesi non entrano in Formula 1?"
La Cina è il primo Paese al mondo produttore di automobili ed entrare in Formula 1 implicherebbe un esponenziale aumento di notorietà: perché nessun brand cinese fa parte della massima categoria automobilistica? Analizziamo la situazione con Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini...
