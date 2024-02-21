Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1 Test invernali in Bahrain
Analisi

Video F1 | Verstappen fa il vuoto ma è ancora presto per dare giudizi

Edizione delle ore 17.00 di F1 Paddock News: la prima giornata di test è giunta al termine. Facciamo il punto della situazione insieme ai nostri ospiti...

Beatrice Vanin
Beatrice Vanin
Upd:

Watch: VERSTAPPEN FA IL VUOTO ma è ancora presto per dare giudizi - F1 Paddock News

Leggi anche:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 1: Max detta il ritmo davanti a Norris e Sainz

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Beatrice Vanin
More from
Beatrice Vanin
Video F1 | Ferrari brilla al buio: Sainz con un ottimo passo gara!

Video F1 | Ferrari brilla al buio: Sainz con un ottimo passo gara!

Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

Video F1 | Ferrari brilla al buio: Sainz con un ottimo passo gara! Video F1 | Ferrari brilla al buio: Sainz con un ottimo passo gara!

Video F1 | Ecco la zavorra sulla SF-24 per il cambio dei piloti

Video F1 | Ecco la zavorra sulla SF-24 per il cambio dei piloti

Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

Video F1 | Ecco la zavorra sulla SF-24 per il cambio dei piloti Video F1 | Ecco la zavorra sulla SF-24 per il cambio dei piloti

Video F1 | Anteprima: Horner fuori dalla Red Bull a fine mese!

Video F1 | Anteprima: Horner fuori dalla Red Bull a fine mese!

Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

Video F1 | Anteprima: Horner fuori dalla Red Bull a fine mese! Video F1 | Anteprima: Horner fuori dalla Red Bull a fine mese!

Ultime notizie

F1 | Ferrari non illude, ma convince: è già buono il passo gara

F1 | Ferrari non illude, ma convince: è già buono il passo gara

F1 Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

F1 | Ferrari non illude, ma convince: è già buono il passo gara F1 | Ferrari non illude, ma convince: è già buono il passo gara

F1 | La Red Bull di Perez è contendibile. E quella di Verstappen?

F1 | La Red Bull di Perez è contendibile. E quella di Verstappen?

F1 Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

F1 | La Red Bull di Perez è contendibile. E quella di Verstappen? F1 | La Red Bull di Perez è contendibile. E quella di Verstappen?

F1 | Stella: "Quando ho visto la RB20 sono rimasto impressionato"

F1 | Stella: "Quando ho visto la RB20 sono rimasto impressionato"

F1 Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

F1 | Stella: "Quando ho visto la RB20 sono rimasto impressionato" F1 | Stella: "Quando ho visto la RB20 sono rimasto impressionato"

F1 | Brown durissimo: attacco frontale a Horner

F1 | Brown durissimo: attacco frontale a Horner

F1 Formula 1
Test invernali in Bahrain

F1 | Brown durissimo: attacco frontale a Horner F1 | Brown durissimo: attacco frontale a Horner

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera