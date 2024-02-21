Video F1 | Verstappen fa il vuoto ma è ancora presto per dare giudizi
Edizione delle ore 17.00 di F1 Paddock News: la prima giornata di test è giunta al termine. Facciamo il punto della situazione insieme ai nostri ospiti...
Watch: VERSTAPPEN FA IL VUOTO ma è ancora presto per dare giudizi - F1 Paddock News
Ultime notizie
F1 | Ferrari non illude, ma convince: è già buono il passo gara
F1 | La Red Bull di Perez è contendibile. E quella di Verstappen?
F1 | Stella: "Quando ho visto la RB20 sono rimasto impressionato"
F1 | Brown durissimo: attacco frontale a Horner
