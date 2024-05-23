Video F1 | Rivelazione Senna al GP di Monaco del 1984
Beatrice Frangione e Giorgio Piola raccontano il giorno in cui il mondo della Formula 1 si rese conto che Ayrton non sarebbe stato “solo” un pilota, ma una vera e propria rivelazione: era il 3 giugno 1984 e a Monte Carlo pioveva a dirotto...
