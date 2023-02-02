Video F1 | Resta: "Il modello Haas è una sfida diversa da tutti"
In questo nuovo appuntamento con "Gli italiani in F1" firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes intervista Simone Resta, direttore tecnico della Haas. L'ingegnere imolese si racconta, ripercorrendo la sua carriera: dal sogno realizzato di approdare in Minardi, all'aver abbracciato con entusiasmo le nuove sfide proposte dall'azienda Ferrari...
