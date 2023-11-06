Formula 1 GP di São Paulo
Analisi

Video F1 | Report Live: tor... Nando in Brasile c'è il KO Ferrari

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, analizziamo e commentiamo live insieme a voi e ai nostri ospiti i fatti che hanno caratterizzato il fine settimana della Formula 1 ad Interlagos.

Beatrice Frangione
Beatrice Frangione
Pubblicato
Articolo precedente F1 | Protesta Haas: convocate Red Bull, Aston Martin e Williams


