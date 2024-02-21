Video F1 | Red Bull con la bocca da squalo sulla RB20!
Edizione delle ore 10.00 di F1 Paddock News: i test pre-stagionali sono appena iniziati ma in casa Red Bull una novità ha catturato la nostra attenzione. Scopriamo insieme i dettagli...
Watch: Red Bull con la BOCCA DA SQUALO sulla RB20!
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ultime notizie
LIVE Formula 1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 2
LIVE Formula 1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 2 LIVE Formula 1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 2
F1 | Ferrari: solo lavoro di scansione ma le gomme non si usurano
F1 | Ferrari: solo lavoro di scansione ma le gomme non si usurano F1 | Ferrari: solo lavoro di scansione ma le gomme non si usurano
F1 | Russell: "La W15 sembra più semplice da guidare"
F1 | Russell: "La W15 sembra più semplice da guidare" F1 | Russell: "La W15 sembra più semplice da guidare"
Porsche sta pensando davvero alla sua nuova supercar
Porsche sta pensando davvero alla sua nuova supercar Porsche sta pensando davvero alla sua nuova supercar
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments