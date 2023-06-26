Video F1 | Quello che non sai di... Sergio Perez
In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, Beatrice Frangione e Roberto Chinchero raccontano alcune curiosità su Sergio Perez, il messicano che con l'arrivo in Red Bull ha dato una svolta decisiva alla sua carriera. Scopriamo insieme quali…
