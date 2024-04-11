Video F1 | Quando le auto da corsa presero... colore
Vi siete mai chiesti da dove nascono i colori da corsa? È una storia che parte da molto lontano: ve la raccontiamo in questo nuovo episodio di Storie di Motorsport.
Ultime notizie
