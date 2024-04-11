Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Formula 1
Curiosità

Video F1 | Quando le auto da corsa presero... colore

Vi siete mai chiesti da dove nascono i colori da corsa? È una storia che parte da molto lontano: ve la raccontiamo in questo nuovo episodio di Storie di Motorsport.

Beatrice Frangione Beatrice Vanin

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Pirelli: a Suzuka oltre 3000 km di test in ottica 2025

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?

Ultime notizie

MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Compagno 2025? Io faccio la mia strada, non mi interessa"

MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Compagno 2025? Io faccio la mia strada, non mi interessa"

MGP MotoGP
GP delle Americhe
MotoGP | Bagnaia: "Compagno 2025? Io faccio la mia strada, non mi interessa"
MotoGP | Bastianini: “Sono costante, vicino a com’ero nel 2022”

MotoGP | Bastianini: “Sono costante, vicino a com’ero nel 2022”

MGP MotoGP
GP delle Americhe
MotoGP | Bastianini: “Sono costante, vicino a com’ero nel 2022”
MotoGP | Quartararo: "Il progetto Yamaha è ancora confidenziale, ma è enorme"

MotoGP | Quartararo: "Il progetto Yamaha è ancora confidenziale, ma è enorme"

MGP MotoGP
GP delle Americhe
MotoGP | Quartararo: "Il progetto Yamaha è ancora confidenziale, ma è enorme"
MotoGP | Marquez: “Firmerei per un podio ad Austin con la Ducati”

MotoGP | Marquez: “Firmerei per un podio ad Austin con la Ducati”

MGP MotoGP
GP delle Americhe
MotoGP | Marquez: “Firmerei per un podio ad Austin con la Ducati”

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera