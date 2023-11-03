Vedi di più
Formula 1 GP di São Paulo
Analisi

Video F1 | Piola: "Newey già prenota anche la prossima stagione"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola analizzano il venerdì della Formula 1 in Brasile. Mentre Verstappen conquista l'ennesima pole position della stagione, Adrian Newey pensa già al 2024 e assicura una monoposto migliorata ulteriormente...

Autore Giorgio Piola e Franco Nugnes
Co-autore Beatrice Vanin
