Video F1| Piola: "La penalità a Sainz è una decisione sbagliata"
In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola analizzano il particolare venerdì di prove libere della Formula 1 a Las Vegas: problemi e penalità tra tombini e decisioni discutibili...
Ultime notizie
MotoGP | Lusail, Prove: brilla Raul Fernandez, Martin e Bagnaia faticano
Moto2 | Lusail, Libere 2: Aldeguer da record, ottavo Acosta
Gallery Lamborghini | Lo spettacolo del Super Trofeo a Vallelunga
F1 | Sainz? Condannato per non aver commesso il fatto!
