Formula 1 GP di Las Vegas
Analisi

Video F1| Piola: "La penalità a Sainz è una decisione sbagliata"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola analizzano il particolare venerdì di prove libere della Formula 1 a Las Vegas: problemi e penalità tra tombini e decisioni discutibili...

Autore Giorgio Piola e Franco Nugnes
Co-autore Beatrice Frangione
