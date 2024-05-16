Video F1 | Piola: "La nuova Ferrari pronta a sfidare Red Bull a Imola"
La Ferrari si presenta ad Imola con la SF-24 aggiornata: può essere questa l'arma giusta per sfidare la Red Bull? Analizziamola nel dettaglio con Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola.
