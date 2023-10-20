Vedi di più
Formula 1 GP degli Stati Uniti
Analisi

Video F1 | Piola: "La Haas tipo Red Bull è utile anche alla Ferrari?"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola analizzano il venerdì della Formula 1 negli Stati Uniti sotto la lente d'ingrandimento della tecnica. Ad Austin, la Haas ha portato delle novità che seguono i concetti Red Bull: come può essere utile anche a Ferrari tutto ciò?

Autore Giorgio Piola e Franco Nugnes
Co-autore Beatrice Vanin
