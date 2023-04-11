Precedente / F1 | Tsunoda: "A Baku quasi senza ala per l'alto drag della AT04"
Video F1 | Piola: "Il metodo di Newey vs la paura Ferrari"

Torna il format Q&A di Motorsport.com. In questo nuovo video, Giorgio Piola risponde alle vostre domande e curiosità sul mondo della Formula 1. Una chiacchierata tra passato e presente che si sofferma sul confronto tra Red Bull e Ferrari: un diverso approccio al metodo di lavoro in cui la differenza consiste nel coraggio di osare...

Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
