Formula 1 Presentazione Ferrari
Analisi

Video F1 | Piola: "Ferrari SF-24: questa è una rossa molto consistente"

Ferrari ha svelato la monoposto con cui prenderà parte alla stagione 2024 di Formula 1. La SF-24 è consistente: ecco l'analisi di Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola...

Autore Giorgio Piola e Franco Nugnes
Co-autore Beatrice Vanin
