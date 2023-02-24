F.1 analisi tecnica di Giorgio Piola
F.1 analisi tecnica di Giorgio Piola

Formula 1 / Test in Bahrain Analisi

Video F1 | Piola: "Ferrari con cestelli doppi in stile Red Bull"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola analizzano le soluzioni delle monoposto ai test pre stagione in Bahrain. Sotto la lente d'ingrandimento della tecnica, in questa seconda giornata nel deserto, c'è la SF-23, che presenta alcuni elementi in stile Red Bull...

Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
