Video F1 | Piola: "Aston Martin è una bella variabile pazza"

In questo nuovo video firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Giorgio Piola analizzano le soluzioni adottate dai team per affrontare il primo venerdì della stagione 2023, in Bahrain. La prima sorpresa del weekend nel deserto è certamente l'Aston Martin: scopriamo il perché...

Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
