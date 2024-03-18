Tutti i campionati

Formula 1
Curiosità

Video F1 | Oliver Bearman: che futuro lo aspetta?

Dai kart alla Formula 2, con uno sguardo al futuro: insieme a Beatrice Frangione, Gianluca D'Alessandro e Roberto Chinchero, conosciamo meglio Oliver Bearman, il 18enne che ha esordito a sorpresa quest’anno in Formula 1.

Beatrice Vanin Beatrice Frangione

Watch: Oliver BEARMAN: che FUTURO lo aspetta? - con Roberto Chinchero

commenti
Beatrice Vanin
