Video F1 | Oliver Bearman: che futuro lo aspetta?
Dai kart alla Formula 2, con uno sguardo al futuro: insieme a Beatrice Frangione, Gianluca D'Alessandro e Roberto Chinchero, conosciamo meglio Oliver Bearman, il 18enne che ha esordito a sorpresa quest’anno in Formula 1.
Watch: Oliver BEARMAN: che FUTURO lo aspetta? - con Roberto Chinchero
