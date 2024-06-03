Video F1 | Nugnes: "Il mondiale piloti non è scontato: Ferrari deve crederci"
Dopo la vittoria Ferrari ottenuta a Monte Carlo, in molti si sono chiesti se il mondiale sia ancora un affare esclusivamente Red Bull. Di questo e molto altro abbiamo parlato nel nuovo video Q&A, in cui il nostro direttore Franco Nugnes ha risposto a tutte le vostre curiosità nell'attesa del GP del Canada...
Ultime notizie
