Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Analisi
Formula 1 GP del Canada

Video F1 | Nugnes: "Il mondiale piloti non è scontato: Ferrari deve crederci"

Dopo la vittoria Ferrari ottenuta a Monte Carlo, in molti si sono chiesti se il mondiale sia ancora un affare esclusivamente Red Bull. Di questo e molto altro abbiamo parlato nel nuovo video Q&A, in cui il nostro direttore Franco Nugnes ha risposto a tutte le vostre curiosità nell'attesa del GP del Canada...

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Articolo precedente F1 | Williams: come il peso extra incide su cronometro e budget
Articolo successivo F1 | Pirelli: le mescole più morbide per il nuovo asfalto di Montreal

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Ferrari: simulazione più potente per vincere anche in Canada

F1 | Ferrari: simulazione più potente per vincere anche in Canada

Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Ferrari: simulazione più potente per vincere anche in Canada
Video | Ghini: "Perché i cinesi non entrano in Formula 1?"

Video | Ghini: "Perché i cinesi non entrano in Formula 1?"

Formula 1
GP di Monaco
Video | Ghini: "Perché i cinesi non entrano in Formula 1?"
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

Falken Azenis RS820, la gomma sportiva figlia del Nurburgring

Falken Azenis RS820, la gomma sportiva figlia del Nurburgring

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
Falken Azenis RS820, la gomma sportiva figlia del Nurburgring
MotoGP | Pramac augura il meglio a Martin, ma intanto c'è un Mondiale da vincere

MotoGP | Pramac augura il meglio a Martin, ma intanto c'è un Mondiale da vincere

MGP MotoGP
Test ufficiali al Mugello
MotoGP | Pramac augura il meglio a Martin, ma intanto c'è un Mondiale da vincere
F1 | Red Bull: ufficiale il rinnovo di Sergio Perez

F1 | Red Bull: ufficiale il rinnovo di Sergio Perez

F1 Formula 1
F1 | Red Bull: ufficiale il rinnovo di Sergio Perez
MotoGP | Vinales: "Gli altri fanno durare la soft, noi la surriscaldiamo"

MotoGP | Vinales: "Gli altri fanno durare la soft, noi la surriscaldiamo"

MGP MotoGP
Test ufficiali al Mugello
MotoGP | Vinales: "Gli altri fanno durare la soft, noi la surriscaldiamo"

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera