Formula 1 GP di Las Vegas
Analisi

Video F1 | Minardi: "Verstappen al via non mi è proprio piaciuto"

In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi valutano le prestazioni dei piloti al Gran Premio di Las Vegas: Max Verstappen vince, ma la sua aggressività al via è andata... un po' oltre.

Autore Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi
Co-autore Beatrice Frangione
Pubblicato
