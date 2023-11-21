Video F1 | Minardi: "Verstappen al via non mi è proprio piaciuto"
In questo nuovo video di Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi valutano le prestazioni dei piloti al Gran Premio di Las Vegas: Max Verstappen vince, ma la sua aggressività al via è andata... un po' oltre.
Ultime notizie
