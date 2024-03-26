Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP d'Australia
Analisi

Video F1 | Minardi: “Sainz un eroe perfetto, Alonso la grande delusione”

Carlos Sainz conquista la sua prima vittoria stagionale al termine di un GP d'Australia ricco di colpi di scena. La sorpresa negativa? Fernando Alonso. Ecco cosa ci hanno detto Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi...

Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi Beatrice Vanin

Watch: SAINZ un EROE perfetto, ALONSO la grande DELUSIONE - con Gian Carlo Minardi

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Haas: doppio arrivo a punti, ma c'è un grande rimpianto
Articolo successivo F1 | Racing Bulls: Iwasa sostituirà Ricciardo nelle FP1 a Suzuka

