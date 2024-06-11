Tutti i campionati

Analisi
Formula 1 GP del Canada

Video F1 | Minardi: "Leclerc troppo remissivo nel GP di crisi Ferrari"

Il Gran Premio del Canada si è rivelato disastroso per il team di Maranello, che ha ritirato entrambe le vetture. In particolare, Leclerc è stato troppo remissivo... Ecco cosa ne pensano Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi.

Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi Beatrice Vanin

Articolo precedente F1 | Ricciardo: un problema alla frizione ha causato il jump start
Articolo successivo F1 | Ferrari: il motore è salvo, si prepara il rilancio in Spagna

