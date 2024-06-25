Video F1 | Minardi: "Le scaramucce Ferrari non servono a niente"
Max Verstappen vince un GP di Spagna che ha visto Lando Norris come suo avversario principale, mentre tra i due piloti Ferrari, che hanno chiuso in 5° e 6° posizione, c'è stata qualche scintilla... Ecco cosa ne pensano Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi.
