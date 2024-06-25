Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Analisi
Formula 1 GP di Spagna

Video F1 | Minardi: "Le scaramucce Ferrari non servono a niente"

Max Verstappen vince un GP di Spagna che ha visto Lando Norris come suo avversario principale, mentre tra i due piloti Ferrari, che hanno chiuso in 5° e 6° posizione, c'è stata qualche scintilla... Ecco cosa ne pensano Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi.

Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi Beatrice Vanin

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Articolo precedente F1 | Vasseur: "Le novità sono buone. Ecco cosa abbiamo sbagliato"
Articolo successivo F1 | Sainz: "La McLaren ora ha il miglior pacchetto in assoluto"

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
More from
Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi
Video F1 | Minardi: "Leclerc troppo remissivo nel GP di crisi Ferrari"

Video F1 | Minardi: "Leclerc troppo remissivo nel GP di crisi Ferrari"

Formula 1
GP del Canada
Video F1 | Minardi: "Leclerc troppo remissivo nel GP di crisi Ferrari"
Video F1 | Minardi: "Occhio a Piastri, perché l'australiano è sbocciato"

Video F1 | Minardi: "Occhio a Piastri, perché l'australiano è sbocciato"

Formula 1
GP di Monaco
Video F1 | Minardi: "Occhio a Piastri, perché l'australiano è sbocciato"
Pagelle F1 | Minardi: "Bocciato Masi che ormai è delegittimato"

Pagelle F1 | Minardi: "Bocciato Masi che ormai è delegittimato"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP dell'Arabia Saudita
Pagelle F1 | Minardi: "Bocciato Masi che ormai è delegittimato"

Ultime notizie

WRC | Rally Polonia: Rovanpera sostituisce l'infortunato Ogier

WRC | Rally Polonia: Rovanpera sostituisce l'infortunato Ogier

WRC WRC
Rally di Polonia
WRC | Rally Polonia: Rovanpera sostituisce l'infortunato Ogier
Podcast F1 | Austria, tra fotofinish e ordini di squadra

Podcast F1 | Austria, tra fotofinish e ordini di squadra

F1 Formula 1
GP d'Austria
Podcast F1 | Austria, tra fotofinish e ordini di squadra
La nuova Bentley Continental è un’ibrida da record da 782 CV

La nuova Bentley Continental è un’ibrida da record da 782 CV

Auto Prodotto
Motor1.com Italia
La nuova Bentley Continental è un’ibrida da record da 782 CV
FE | Porsche: perso l'appello per la squalifica di da Costa a Misano

FE | Porsche: perso l'appello per la squalifica di da Costa a Misano

FE Formula E
Misano ePrix I
FE | Porsche: perso l'appello per la squalifica di da Costa a Misano

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera