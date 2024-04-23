Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP della Cina
Analisi

Video F1 | Minardi: "Ferrari in difficoltà: emerge il nervosismo dei piloti"

Il weekend in Cina non è stato facile per Leclerc e Sainz: per la prima volta nel 2024 nessuno dei due piloti della Rossa è riuscito ad andare a podio. Che cosa comporta tutto questo? Ecco cosa ne pensano Gian Carlo Minardi e Franco Nugnes...

Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi Beatrice Vanin

