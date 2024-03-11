Video F1 | Minardi: "Bearman, debutto da 10 che premia i giovani"
Oliver Bearman, a soli 18 anni, è arrivato settimo al suo primo Gran Premio di Formula 1: un debutto davvero ottimo. Franco Nugnes e Gian Carlo Minardi ne parlano in questo nuovo video, in cui hanno analizzato le prestazioni di tutti i piloti protagonisti del GP dell'Arabia Saudita.
Watch: BEARMAN: DEBUTTO DA 10 che premia i giovani - con Gian Carlo Minardi
