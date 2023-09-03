Precedente / F1 | Scia, Roggia e Ascari: i segreti della pole di Sainz a Monza Prossimo / F1 | Albon ci crede: "Oggi lotteremo con Aston e McLaren"
Formula 1 / GP d'Italia Ultime notizie

Video F1 | La griglia di partenza del Gran Premio d'Italia

Scopriamo insieme la griglia di partenza del Gran Premio d'Italia, attraverso questa animazione grafica firmata Motorsport.com.

Beatrice Frangione
Di:
condividi
commenti

F1 | Scia, Roggia e Ascari: i segreti della pole di Sainz a Monza

F1 | Albon ci crede: "Oggi lotteremo con Aston e McLaren"
Beatrice Frangione More from
Beatrice Frangione
Video | Ferrari 412 T1: la rossa che tornò a vincere dopo 58 GP!

Video | Ferrari 412 T1: la rossa che tornò a vincere dopo 58 GP!

Speciale
Historic Minardi Day 2023

Video | Ferrari 412 T1: la rossa che tornò a vincere dopo 58 GP! Video | Ferrari 412 T1: la rossa che tornò a vincere dopo 58 GP!

Video | Lotus 91: l'ultimo gioiello del team con Chapman al timone

Video | Lotus 91: l'ultimo gioiello del team con Chapman al timone

Speciale
Historic Minardi Day 2023

Video | Lotus 91: l'ultimo gioiello del team con Chapman al timone Video | Lotus 91: l'ultimo gioiello del team con Chapman al timone

F1 Stories | Quando "FORCE" non è sinonimo di "forza"

F1 Stories | Quando "FORCE" non è sinonimo di "forza"

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

F1 Stories | Quando "FORCE" non è sinonimo di "forza" F1 Stories | Quando "FORCE" non è sinonimo di "forza"

Ultime notizie

F1 | Una Ferrari di carattere ha sfidato una Red Bull superiore

F1 | Una Ferrari di carattere ha sfidato una Red Bull superiore

F1 Formula 1
GP d'Italia

F1 | Una Ferrari di carattere ha sfidato una Red Bull superiore F1 | Una Ferrari di carattere ha sfidato una Red Bull superiore

F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen ha cotto la Ferrari a fuoco lento

F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen ha cotto la Ferrari a fuoco lento

F1 Formula 1
GP d'Italia

F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen ha cotto la Ferrari a fuoco lento F1 | Red Bull: Verstappen ha cotto la Ferrari a fuoco lento

Fotogallery MotoGP | Doppietta Aprilia nel terrore per Bagnaia

Fotogallery MotoGP | Doppietta Aprilia nel terrore per Bagnaia

MGP MotoGP
GP di Catalogna

Fotogallery MotoGP | Doppietta Aprilia nel terrore per Bagnaia Fotogallery MotoGP | Doppietta Aprilia nel terrore per Bagnaia

Fotogallery F1 | Grandi duelli al GP d'Italia di Monza

Fotogallery F1 | Grandi duelli al GP d'Italia di Monza

F1 Formula 1
GP d'Italia

Fotogallery F1 | Grandi duelli al GP d'Italia di Monza Fotogallery F1 | Grandi duelli al GP d'Italia di Monza

Iscriviti alla nostra newsletter
Socials
L'app di Motorsport.com
Serie
Motorsport Network
Contattaci
© 2023 Motorsport Network. Tutti i diritti riservati.