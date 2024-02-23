Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 Test invernali in Bahrain
Analisi

Video F1 | I team protestano: c'è poco tempo per lavorare nei test

Edizione delle ore 10.00 di F1 Paddock News: è iniziata da un paio d'ore la terza e ultima giornata di test pre-stagionali e le squadre iniziano a manifestare un po' di malcontento per il poco tempo a disposizione per preparare una stagione...

Beatrice Frangione
Beatrice Frangione

Watch: I TEAM PROTESTANO: c'è POCO TEMPO per lavorare nei test - F1 Paddock News

Articolo precedente LIVE Formula 1 | Test Bahrain, Giorno 3

Beatrice Frangione
