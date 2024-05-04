Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP di Miami
Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "La riflessione di Newey alza l'attesa di chi lo vuole"

L’addio di Adrian Newey alla Red Bull è ufficiale, ma ancora non si sa in quale team approderà il genio della tecnica, che si è preso del tempo per riflettere. Questa attesa fa emergere diverse ipotesi: ecco cosa ne pensano Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini…

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Vanin

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Leclerc: "Ottima qualifica, mette a tacere certe voci"

