Formula 1 Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "Vasseur ha capito che niente è impossibile"

In questa nuova puntata del Candido firmata Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini analizzano e commentano i temi offerti dalla Formula 1 negli ultimi giorni. Le parole di Vasseur sugli obiettivi della Ferrari nel 2023 sembrano rassicuranti, per il nuovo team principal "niente è impossibile", segno di un grande entusiasmo e voglia di farcela. Ma attenzione: se non tenuto a bada, il troppo entusiasmo rischia di cadere nel disordine e nell'esuberanza. E questo, la Ferrari, non può permetterselo...

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Frangione
, Featured writer
