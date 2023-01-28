Video F1 | Ghini: "Vasseur ha capito che niente è impossibile"
In questa nuova puntata del Candido firmata Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini analizzano e commentano i temi offerti dalla Formula 1 negli ultimi giorni. Le parole di Vasseur sugli obiettivi della Ferrari nel 2023 sembrano rassicuranti, per il nuovo team principal "niente è impossibile", segno di un grande entusiasmo e voglia di farcela. Ma attenzione: se non tenuto a bada, il troppo entusiasmo rischia di cadere nel disordine e nell'esuberanza. E questo, la Ferrari, non può permetterselo...
F1 | A Monte-Carlo Verstappen si compra una Ferrari... stradale
F1 | Vasseur: "I contratti dei piloti non sono una priorità"
Ultime notizie
Daytona | 3a Ora: Cadillac supera le Acura, una BMW già KO
FE | Wehrlein vince anche Gara 2 e fa doppietta in Arabia Saudita
Retromobile 2023, tutte le auto presenti a Parigi
Race of Champions 2023 | Nations Cup a Oliver e Petter Solberg
