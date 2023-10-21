Formula 1 GP degli Stati Uniti
Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "Vasseur dà stabilità ad una Ferrari consistente"

In questa nuova puntata del Candido, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano i temi che hanno caratterizzato il venerdì di qualifica della Formula 1 ad Austin. La pole position di Leclerc è anche il segnale di un Vasseur che dà stabilità ad una Ferrari consistente?

Franco Nugnes
Franco Nugnes
Beatrice Frangione
Pubblicato
Franco Nugnes
Franco Nugnes
