Video F1 | Ghini: "Senna solo ottavo in un ranking che fa discutere"

In questo nuovo appuntamento del Candido firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano un ranking particolare, che vede Ayrton Senna solamente all'ottavo posto...

Franco Nugnes
Di:
Co-autore:
Beatrice Vanin
, Video Editor
