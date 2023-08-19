Video F1 | Ghini: "Senna solo ottavo in un ranking che fa discutere"
In questo nuovo appuntamento del Candido firmato Motorsport.com, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano un ranking particolare, che vede Ayrton Senna solamente all'ottavo posto...
