Formula 1 GP della Cina
Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "Se foste Newey dove scegliereste di andare?"

Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini analizzano nel dettaglio una notizia che sta facendo discutere: Adrian Newey ha deciso di lasciare la Red Bull. Il “genio” della tecnica ha diverse offerte da valutare e ognuna di esse potrebbe scatenare un importante effetto domino. Cosa fareste se foste in lui?

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Vanin

Articolo precedente F1 | Red Bull: blinda Waché e Balbo per coprire l'uscita di Newey
Articolo successivo F1 | McLaren, prime novità a Miami: "Sarà uno step considerevole"

Franco Nugnes
