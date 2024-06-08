Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Analisi
Formula 1 GP del Canada

Video F1 | Ghini: "Scopriamo le insidie nascoste nella F1 2026"

Giovedì la FIA ha pubblicato le regole 2026, che cambieranno drasticamente la Formula 1: commentiamole insieme a Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini e scopriamo quali sono le insidie che possono nascondere...

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Vanin

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Articolo precedente F1 | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del Gran Premio del Canada
Articolo successivo F1 | Ferrari: in Canada rossa competitiva in tutte le condizioni

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Sauber: ala posteriore da medio carico di nuova generazione

F1 | Sauber: ala posteriore da medio carico di nuova generazione

Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Sauber: ala posteriore da medio carico di nuova generazione
F1 | Stella: "Le regole 2026 non funzionano: bisogna cambiarle"

F1 | Stella: "Le regole 2026 non funzionano: bisogna cambiarle"

Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Stella: "Le regole 2026 non funzionano: bisogna cambiarle"
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

LIVE Formula 1 | Gran Premio del Canada, Libere 3

LIVE Formula 1 | Gran Premio del Canada, Libere 3

F1 Formula 1
GP del Canada
LIVE Formula 1 | Gran Premio del Canada, Libere 3
Le Mans | Isotta Fraschini: la prova più dura non fa paura

Le Mans | Isotta Fraschini: la prova più dura non fa paura

LM24 Le Mans
Le Mans | Isotta Fraschini: la prova più dura non fa paura
F1 | Vowles: "Sainz in Williams? Stiamo trattando per convincerlo"

F1 | Vowles: "Sainz in Williams? Stiamo trattando per convincerlo"

F1 Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Vowles: "Sainz in Williams? Stiamo trattando per convincerlo"
F1 | Sauber: ala posteriore da medio carico di nuova generazione

F1 | Sauber: ala posteriore da medio carico di nuova generazione

F1 Formula 1
GP del Canada
F1 | Sauber: ala posteriore da medio carico di nuova generazione

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera