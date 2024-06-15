Tutti i campionati

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera
Analisi
Formula 1

Video F1 | Ghini: "Reset Ferrari: atteso il riscatto in Spagna"

Dopo il doppio zero raccolto in Canada, la Ferrari ha bisogno di un reset. Arriverà il suo riscatto in Spagna? Questo e molto altro nella nuova puntata del Candido, con Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini.

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Articolo precedente F1 | Test Pirelli: Sainz al Mugello sulla SF-24, Bearman s'allena
Articolo successivo F1 | Le monoposto 2026 saranno diverse dei rendering della FIA

Top Comments

Non ci sono ancora commenti. Perché non ne scrivi uno?
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 | Le monoposto 2026 saranno diverse dei rendering della FIA

F1 | Le monoposto 2026 saranno diverse dei rendering della FIA

Formula 1
F1 | Le monoposto 2026 saranno diverse dei rendering della FIA
F1 | Test Pirelli: Sainz al Mugello sulla SF-24, Bearman s'allena

F1 | Test Pirelli: Sainz al Mugello sulla SF-24, Bearman s'allena

Formula 1
F1 | Test Pirelli: Sainz al Mugello sulla SF-24, Bearman s'allena
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Prime
Prime
WRC
Rally di Monte Carlo
Video | Ceccarelli: "Perchè il pilota maturo può esprimersi al suo meglio?"

Ultime notizie

Le Mans | 9a ora: Ferrari penalizzata, Toyota agguanta il primato

Le Mans | 9a ora: Ferrari penalizzata, Toyota agguanta il primato

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans
Le Mans | 9a ora: Ferrari penalizzata, Toyota agguanta il primato
Le Mans | 8a ora: SC protagonista, Ferrari al comando ma investigata

Le Mans | 8a ora: SC protagonista, Ferrari al comando ma investigata

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans
Le Mans | 8a ora: SC protagonista, Ferrari al comando ma investigata
Le Mans | 6a Ora: Ferrari sempre davanti, ottimo Rossi

Le Mans | 6a Ora: Ferrari sempre davanti, ottimo Rossi

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans
Le Mans | 6a Ora: Ferrari sempre davanti, ottimo Rossi
Le Mans | 4a Ora: Shwartzman rimane in testa, primo stint per Rossi

Le Mans | 4a Ora: Shwartzman rimane in testa, primo stint per Rossi

LM24 Le Mans
24h di Le Mans
Le Mans | 4a Ora: Shwartzman rimane in testa, primo stint per Rossi

Contattaci

© 2024 Motorsport Network Tutti i diritti riservati.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registrazione Accedi

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Iscriviti

Edizione

Svizzera