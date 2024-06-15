Video F1 | Ghini: "Reset Ferrari: atteso il riscatto in Spagna"
Dopo il doppio zero raccolto in Canada, la Ferrari ha bisogno di un reset. Arriverà il suo riscatto in Spagna? Questo e molto altro nella nuova puntata del Candido, con Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini.
Ultime notizie
