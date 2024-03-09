Video F1 | Ghini: "Red Bull vive una pièce teatrale senza finale"
In questa nuova puntata del Candido, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano i temi che stanno caratterizzando il mondo della Formula 1 in questi ultimi giorni. Dal debutto del giovane Bearman al volante di una Ferrari, al caos Red Bull: il team di Milton Keynes vive una pièce teatrale senza finale...
Watch: RED BULL vive una PIÈCE TEATRALE senza FINALE - con Antonio Ghini
