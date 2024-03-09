Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP dell'Arabia Saudita
Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "Red Bull vive una pièce teatrale senza finale"

In questa nuova puntata del Candido, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini commentano i temi che stanno caratterizzando il mondo della Formula 1 in questi ultimi giorni. Dal debutto del giovane Bearman al volante di una Ferrari, al caos Red Bull: il team di Milton Keynes vive una pièce teatrale senza finale...

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

Watch: RED BULL vive una PIÈCE TEATRALE senza FINALE - con Antonio Ghini

commenti
Articolo precedente F1 | Russell: "La seconda fila era possibile senza i saltellamenti"
Articolo successivo F1 | Jos Verstappen: "Solidarietà alla donna sospesa. Max? Sta soffrendo"

Franco Nugnes
