Formula 1 / Test in Bahrain Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "Red Bull spara subito le sue cartucce"

Torna l'appuntamento del sabato mattina firmato Motorsport.com. In questa nuova puntata del Candido, Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini analizzano i temi offerti dalle prime due giornate di test pre stagione di Formula 1. In Bahrain, Red Bull spara subito le sue cartucce: che segnale è?

