Video F1 | Ghini: "Leclerc come Paperino con questa Ferrari"
La Sprint Qualifying del Gran Premio d'Austria è caratterizzata da uno sfortunato Charles Leclerc, che partirà solo decimo nella Sprint Race di oggi pomeriggio: il pilota monegasco, con questa Ferrari, è un po' come paperino... Ecco cosa ci hanno detto Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini.
