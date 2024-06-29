Tutti i campionati

Analisi
Formula 1 GP d'Austria

Video F1 | Ghini: "Leclerc come Paperino con questa Ferrari"

La Sprint Qualifying del Gran Premio d'Austria è caratterizzata da uno sfortunato Charles Leclerc, che partirà solo decimo nella Sprint Race di oggi pomeriggio: il pilota monegasco, con questa Ferrari, è un po' come paperino... Ecco cosa ci hanno detto Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini.

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Vanin

Ultime notizie

F1 | Tsunoda si scusa, ma viene multato per gli insulti via radio

F1 | Tsunoda si scusa, ma viene multato per gli insulti via radio

F1 Formula 1
GP d'Austria
F1 | Tsunoda si scusa, ma viene multato per gli insulti via radio
F1 | Norris: "Ero al limite, serve qualcosa in più per battere Max"

F1 | Norris: "Ero al limite, serve qualcosa in più per battere Max"

F1 Formula 1
GP d'Austria
F1 | Norris: "Ero al limite, serve qualcosa in più per battere Max"
WSK | Segui la DIRETTA della Euro Series da Franciacorta

WSK | Segui la DIRETTA della Euro Series da Franciacorta

Kart Kart
WSK | Segui la DIRETTA della Euro Series da Franciacorta
F1 | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del Gran Premio di Austria

F1 | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del Gran Premio di Austria

F1 Formula 1
GP d'Austria
F1 | Ecco gli orari TV di Sky e TV8 del Gran Premio di Austria

