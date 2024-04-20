Tutti i campionati

Formula 1 GP della Cina
Analisi

Video F1 | Ghini: "Le scintille Leclerc-Sainz accendono il clima Ferrari"

Il contatto tra Leclerc e Sainz durante le fasi finali della Sprint di Shangai fa riflettere: sono le prime scintille che possono accendere il clima in casa Ferrari? Questo e molto altro nella nuova puntata del Candido, con Franco Nugnes e Antonio Ghini.

Franco Nugnes Beatrice Frangione

commenti
